I’ll make myself available for accountability if… – Fatimatu Abubakari

Deputy Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakari, has assured the public that she willmake herself available for accountability.

“I will make myself accessible to the media and the public, especially to understand that we cannot sit on government policy, programmes and social interventions and we cannot sit on a lot of information since it’s incumbent on us to avail ourselves when the need arises and I recognise that,” she stressed.

Thrilled with her appointment, Ms Abubakari, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga in the Northern Region, said she was poised to make an impact at the Ministry of Information, if given the nod.

She stated that “despite the challenges which may come with the new role, my mandate will focus on representing women in all spheres of life and representing women will pave the way for more females to inculcate the habit of playing roles on the political landscape.

Ms Abubakari’s comment comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday submitted the names of his deputy ministerial nominees for Parliament’s approval.

She explained that “I have really had a fair opportunity to represent the voices of women in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and on the political landscape, so I have learnt over the years to understand what is necessary and to understand the excesses of the work to make sure I represent the voices of women very well.

“If am given the nod by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, it will also pave the way for other young women to have the opportunity to speak out and pick up roles in our political landscape and, I will live up to expectation by taking into consideration the actions of past leadership at the outfit.

“I will tap into the professional and practical experiences of the substantive minister, whose work is out there for everyone to see. I believe he’s been one of the best among his contemporaries. I can only watch, learn and tap into that skill and knowledge so that whatever assignment that will be given me, I will try to do my best,” Ms Abubakari touted. -myjoyonline.com