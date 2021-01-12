‘I’ll help resolve major development challenges of my constituents’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has assured the people in the constituency of his commitment, dedication and determination to help address some of the major development challenges in the area.

He mentioned lack of potable water and employment opportunities for the youth and said he would work with the assembly and lobby development partners to address such pertinent challenges.

Mr Chiragia gave the assurance in a speech read on his behalf at Kologo, at the celebration of the Kologo Festival by the chiefs and people of Kologo at the weekend.

On the Kologo-Naaga road, he expressed serious concern about its deplorable nature thus creating opportunity for armed robbers to terrorise residents plying the road, saying “I will use my office to ensure that the road network is duly constructed.”

Mr Chiragia urged the chiefs and people of Kologo and the entire Navrongo traditional area to use their festival to build formidable relationships among themselves to ensure peace, unity and harmony.





He appealed to Kologo Naba Clifford Asobayire V, his sub chiefs and the people to commit, dedicate and determine for peaceful co-existence and the unity of all as they brought the year’s celebration of the annual Yesiga festival to an end.





Mr Chiragia made donated towards the celebration of the festival and pledged he would always join the chiefs and people to observe the festival annually.



The Paramount Chief of Kologo traditional area, Naba Abagna Asobayire V, who thanked the MP for the support and assistance reiterated the need for the government to construct a Senior High School for the area and reminded the government of its promise to upgrade the Kologo Health Centre into a hospital to help address the health needs of the constituents.





Naba Asobayire urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to improve roads in Kologo and other traditional areas in Navrongo and noted that “we will not like the government to get out of power after serving eight years without our roads being done.

“We appeal to thegovernment to come to our aid because our roads are in deplorable situations and we will do whatever it takes to help the government rehabilitate,” Naba Asobayire added.