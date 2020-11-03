I’ll create sustainable jobs–Walker

Kwame Aseidu Walker, the only Independent Presidential Candidate for Election 2020 General Election, has promised to create more sustainable jobs to grow the local economy and would not legalise commercial use of motorcycles (Okada) since it is not sustainable.



“Okada for commercial purposes will cause more accidents so instead of legalising Okada, I will rather create sustainable jobs for the masses,” he assured.



Mr Walker, who made the promise on the first day of his campaign tour of the Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, said he would support and assist the needy with his salary as president if voted into power on December 7.



“I won’t be collecting my salary as the President of Ghana when voted into power, I will be using the salary to be supporting and assisting the needy like the aged, physically challenged, women and other vulnerable people because I know how people are suffering so I am coming to end poverty.



“On sanitation, the country needs proper planning to ensure environmental cleanliness and this is an independent candidate with independent agenda with proper planning is what we need, obviously, rubbish has not been collected for a while, it must be a daily work, so the Assemblies must be charged to do their work, not the private sector since the private sector is for profit, they don’t do the job properly.

“My government will focus on community growth, development and sanitation and I appeal to the electorate to vote for me to end the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) family and friends governments,” Mr Walker decried. -GNA