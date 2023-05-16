I’ll appoint not more than 60 ministers, deputies – Former President Mahama

Former President John Mahama says he will run the leanest but most efficient government under the fourth republic if Ghanaians give him the nod to lead the country in the 2024 presidential elections.

The 2024 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is attempting a return to power for the third time said he would not appoint more than 60 ministers and deputy ministers.

He also pledged that he would work to abolish the payment of ex-gratia and cut out waste and ostentation in government when elected to return to power in next year’s general election.

The former president made these statement yesterday at the University for Development Studies in Northern Regional Capital Tamale where he delivered his post-election acceptance speech on Monday.

Former President Mahama on Saturday recorded a landslide victory in the NDC presidential primaries to emerge as the party’s torchbearer for the 2024 general elections.

He got 297,603 of the valid votes cast representing 98.9 per cent ahead of Kojo Bonsu who garnered 3,181 votes representing 1.1 per cent in a distant second.

Expressing concern about wanton corruption in the country, Former President Mahama said the government procurement was a major source of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

He said his government would, among other measures, set up an Independent Value for Money office to scrutinise all government procurements above a $5 million threshold or as shall be recommended by Parliament.

He said the next NDC government would give anti-corruption state institutions unfettered space to operate, saying “The days of the clearing agent must come to an end on January 7, 2025.”

Additionally, he said, he would also set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the matter of looted state lands and make recommendations for resolving the vexed issue of expropriated Ga-Dangbe lands.

“And to deepen our democracy, the Fourth Estate of the realm – the media – must also be given the conducive and collaborative atmosphere to operate as the fourth power that they ought to be without threats, harassments, and assassinations,” he said.

At the party level, former President John Dramani Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to re-build the NDC to win the 2024 general election.

He said it was only unity and dedication of the members of the party that could lead them to win election 2024.

“NDC is a better building party that can lead Ghana to a better and brighter tomorrow,” he said.

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson AsieduNketia, stressed the need for party members to work together to bring the party to power.

He said “the success of this country lies in the hands of the citizens hence the need to empower them economically.”

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE