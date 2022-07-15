IFBB West Africa champions at Bukom Arena today

The first ever International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) West Africa Championship is set for the Bukom Arena in Accra today with seven countries expected to battle for glory.

The event would see 15 bodybuilders from Ghana competiting with athletes from other countries for honours in the competition.

Participating countries include Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Uganda, DR Congo and Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the event, the President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association(GBFA), Abdul Haye-Yartey said they were excited to host the first-of-its-kind championship in Ghana.

He said they would work hard to ensure that the West Africa Championship would improve and become bigger than the Arnold Classics held in South Africa.

He explained that the top six athletes would be given certificates while the best three in each category win gold, silver and bronze medals plus pro cards to be presented to overall winners in each category.

He expressed appreciation to the IFBB for their support which also ensured that Ghana had 25 certified judges following a seminar held earlier.

A representative at the office of the President of IFBB and Head Judge for the event, Victor Hernandez commended Mr Haye-Yartey for his hard work, leading to the massive transformation within the association.

He called on fans to troop to the venue to experience the sport as Ghana aim at making history in the sport.

