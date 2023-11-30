IET-Ghana inducts 281 new members 

A total of 281 new engineers were yesterday inducted by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Ghana at a ceremony in Accra.

The inductees made up of 274 males and seven females consists of practitioners from various engineering fields including mechanical, automobile, aviation, marine, agricultural, civil, building/construction, amongst others.

It was under the theme: ‘Bridging the gap between the Experience and the Technology: the role of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.’

The President of IET-Ghana, Mr Henry Kwadwo Boateng, who administered the oath for the inductee, charged them to uphold professional standards to bridge the gap between experience and technology.

“As engineers we must always strive to act in the best interest of the people that we serve, and to do so must be with integrity, honesty and transparency,” he said.

He said IET remained committed to promoting excellence in engineering and technology and providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development among members.

Mr Boateng congratulated the inductees and advised them to cultivate a culture of ethical behavior where all members feel empowered to speak out and act against any practice that compromises the institute’s values.

“I urged the new inductees to remember that your role go beyond simply being technical expert, you must also be advocates of ethical practice and work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in our profession,” he said.

The Vice-Chairman, Public Services Commission, Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng who was the special guest of honour said bridging the gap between experience and technology required closer collaboration between IET, industry and academia to enhance research and development.

She said membership exposure through continuous professional development was also needed to create solid professional and social networks that could promote deeper discourse in areas of innovation.

“The institute must grow a pool of researchers who can positively contribute to policy discussions, formulate and execution, especially in areas that support science education such as the STEM initiatives the government has rolled out,” she added.

Dr Agyenim-Boateng therefore called on the IET to invest and put in efforts and other resources to expand their fold.

Mr Isaac Gyedu, Registrar for Engineering Council reminded the inductee to practice their profession in accordance with the laws of the country and particularly complying with act 811 while adhering to the ethics of the profession.

“Your institution has its code of ethics and we entreat you all to practice your various profession in accordance with the code of ethics. And know that violating the law goes with sanction which includes imprisonment,” he stated.

The Executive Secretary, IET-Ghana, Mr Seth Ayim for his part asked them to promote engineering and technology practices that equipped members through the enhancement of professional development, strategic partnership and influencing policies at all levels.

He admonished them to be a good steward of any responsibility that would be entrusted in their hands, saying “we’re all involved in building Ghana together.”

