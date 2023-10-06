ICSS to focus on innovation, role of customer service in driving profitability

This year’s International Customer Service Sum­mit (ICSS) will focus on innovation and the vital role of customer service in driving profit­ability and growth of businesses.

The event, scheduled to take place on October 11, 2023, is on the theme “Customer Service: A Catalyst for Profitability, Inno­vation, and Growth”, and would focus on the significance of customer services in the success of businesses.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra on Wednesday and copied to the Ghanaian Times said the event would provide a platform for attendees to gain valuable insights, exchange ideas, and explore the latest trends and best practices in customer service management.

The statement said it would also bring together leaders and professionals from around the world to discuss the innovation, and growth in today’s business landscape, adding that attendees would have the chance to connect and engage with professionals from diverse backgrounds, foster­ing collaboration and creating new partnerships.

“Attendees can look forward to engaging in panel discussions, where top professionals will delve into emerging customer service trends and share their expertise. These discussions will provide valuable insights into the latest strategies and techniques for delivering exceptional customer service,” the statement said.

The statement noted,“The event will also host vendor exhi­bitions, showcasing cutting-edge solutions for customer service. Attendees will have the opportu­nity to explore innovative technol­ogies, tools, and services that can enhance their customer service operations and improve overall customer experiences.”

It said the summit would feature a master class workshop and breakout sessions aimed at skill development and knowledge sharing, adding that the interactive sessions would provide attendees with practical skills and strategies for delivering exceptional custom­er service, empowering them to succeed in their respective roles.

“The International Customer Service Summit 2023 promises to be a dynamic and insightful event, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn from industry experts, network with profession­als, explore innovative solutions, and celebrate exceptional custom­er service practices. It is a must-at­tend event for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of customer service,” the statement said.

Among the key highlights of the ICSS the organisers mentioned were keynote address by Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson, who would share his profound insights on leveraging customer service as a catalyst for driving profitability, fostering innovation, and achiev­ing sustainable growth in today’s competitive markets.

Other speakers include Jerry Halm, and Stephen Essien.

It said thought leaders and industry experts would participate in the programme and engage in panel discussions covering topics such as customer service technolo­gies, customer experience manage­ment, and strategies for building customer loyalty.