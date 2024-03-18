ICODEH, EMIRATE RED CRESCENT LAUNCH RAMADAN PROJECT 2024 TO SUPPORT NEEDY

The Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS), a non-governmental organisation, yesterday launched its “Ramadan Project 2024” to distribute relief items to needy Muslims across the country for them to observe the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The project valued at hundreds of dollars is being sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent, as a social protection measure to support the vulnerable in society.

Items include bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, milk, packets of tea, sugar.

The Chairman of the ICODEH, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, told the Ghanaian Times after distributing the items to some communities in Accra, that it was an annual charitable activity of the foundation to support the needy in society.

Sheikh Ibrahim made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians, especially Muslims to continue supporting the needy in society adding “We are in the blessed month of Ramadan, I appeal to Muslims to support the needy, there is poverty in society, for Allah says those who have must help those in need.”

The Chairman of ICODEH expressed gratitude to the Emirates Red Crescent and other donor partners for their continuous support to the foundation to reach out to the needy in society to put smiles on their faces.

By Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

