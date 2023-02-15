I was not trusted at Hearts – Abednego Tetteh

Newly-acquired Bibi­ani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh has revealed that his former employers Hearts of Oak and King Faisal did not trust him to deliver goals for them after they signed him.

Tetteh joined the Phobians on a three-year contract in May 2020, but failed to make the mark at the club and was released in August 2021.

After a year on the sidelines, Tetteh signed a two-year deal with Kumasi based King Faisal in August last year and scored two goals in 10 matches for the side in the first half of the current season before mutually terminating his contract with the side.

The former Al Hilal Om­durman of Sudan striker on January 27, 2023 signed for the Bibiani based side and has already found his scoring boots hitting five goals in four games for the Golden Boys.

Reacting to his rediscovered goal scoring form after hitting two goals in their 2-2 draw with Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, Tetteh stated that “this is Abednego Tetteh, this is what I do, l’m try­ing to pick up the pieces from when I started and am getting better game after game.”

According to the 32- year-old striker, the difference between the Abednego Tetteh at Hearts of Oak, King Faisal and the one now at Gold Stars is trust.

“The difference is trust, Bibi­ani Gold Stars have the trust in me to deliver the goals and here I am doing it for them.

Answering the question whether his previous employers did not have the trust in him, Tetteh replied “yes, I can say that my former clubs Hearts and King Faisal did not have the trust in me hence the perfor­mance there.

The goal poacher believes there is more in him, and he would let it all out for Bibiani Gold Stars as a sign of saying ‘thank you’ to the club for re­posing trust and faith in him.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY