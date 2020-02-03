I don’t make campaign promises’

Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, says he does not make promises on campaign platforms.

He challenged all to find out from his constituents whether he makes promises when campaigning.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Saturday, the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency said he knows the role an MP plays and so does not go about promising roads and other infrastructure.

For him, his role is to lobby for such projects to be undertaken in his constituency.

“I do not tell them I am going to construct roads for them because I know that competence I do not have,” he narrated on the programme.

He said Suame does not have the best of roads currently but he is doing his best to get the government’s attention, as infrastructure development has been an area the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government needed to improve upon.

Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu is going for a final term in Parliament as he gives word that the 2020 elections will be his last, hopefully.

3news.com