Politics

I don’t make campaign promises’

February 3, 2020
0 236 Less than a minute

Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, says he does not make promises on campaign platforms.

He challenged all to find out from his constituents whether he makes promises when campaigning.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Saturday, the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency said he knows the role an MP plays and so does not go about promising roads and other infrastructure.

For him, his role is to lobby for such projects to be undertaken in his constituency.

“I do not tell them I am going to construct roads for them because I know that competence I do not have,” he narrated on the programme.

He said Suame does not have the best of roads currently but he is doing his best to get the government’s attention, as infrastructure development has been an area the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government needed to improve upon.

Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu is going for a final term in Parliament as he gives word that the 2020 elections will be his last, hopefully.

3news.com

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Failed promises of NPP will propel NDC’s Election 2020 victory

Failed promises of NPP will propel NDC’s Election 2020 victory

May 9, 2020
Photo of GPCC: NPP, NDC partisan acrimony on COVID-19 combat disappointing

GPCC: NPP, NDC partisan acrimony on COVID-19 combat disappointing

May 9, 2020
Photo of Psychologist cautions citizenry to be assertive in COVID-19 scourge fight

Psychologist cautions citizenry to be assertive in COVID-19 scourge fight

May 9, 2020
Photo of Govt’s bold steps on COVID-19 combat lauded

Govt’s bold steps on COVID-19 combat lauded

May 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close