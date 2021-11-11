Hungary pledges support for Ghana’s water management

The Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Tamas Endre Feher has pledged his country’s support to Ghana in the area of water management.

He said as part of the support, a collaboration between the Hungarian and Turkish under the Go-Africa project, will soon construct a 500-kilometer pipeline and a water reservoir of about 10,000 cubic meters in Kwanyarko in the Central region.

Mr Feher disclosed yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah at her office in Accra.

The visit was to introduce himself to the minister as the new Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana.

According to Mr Feher, a Turkish company was conducting feasibility studies for the project and once it is completed, the Hungarian Exim Bank will finance the project.

He said an amount of $200 million has been earmarked for the project.

“One of the most important pillars of our co-operation is water management as you are aware we have a very experience company that is working hand-in-hand with Jospong group of companies and have inaugurated the first water project in Kumasi,”

He stated that the Kumasi project was one of the flagship projects in Ghana, adding that there were two more projects in Tamale and Takoradi which were expected to be completed and handed over soon.

In the area of education, he said Hungary was offering scholarships to 100 students from Ghana adding the Scholarship Secretariat has received over 100 applications.

Also, he said the President of Hungary, János Áderwas scheduled to visit Ghana in January, while its first Deputy Speaker of Parliament be in the country from November 22 – 26, this year.

Meher was of the view that the future was bright for Ghana and his country, adding that there were a lot of projects in the pipeline for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Madam Dapaah said president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was very particular about water and sanitation, hence the creation of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

She said Ghana was hoping to replicate the 50 year-Hungarian water treatment plant which had be renovated and was pleased that the Kumasi water treatment plant was completed and commissioned.

“I advised the Jospong group of companies to ensure the treated wastewater was put to good use for irrigation and for aquaculture and also asked for feasibility studies to breed fish for the Free Senior High School (FSHS) and the Ghana School Feeding programmes.

Madam Dapaah mentioned that Ghana was working with a Hungarian expert on the Dambai water project, adding that the country was ready to receive Hungarian companies willing to work with it.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU