 Hughton names squad for Mexico, USA friendlies

Twenty-three players have been called up by Chris Hughton for this month’s international friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, has made a return to the squad fol­lowing his brilliant start to the season in England. Lamptey had a challenging season last year, and due to injuries, he had to stay on the sidelines for close to six-months.

Also in the squad is Deputy Captain, Thomas Teye Partey, who missed the qualifier against Central African Repub­lic due to injury.

Ghana will take on Mexico at the Bank of America Stadi­um – Charlotte, on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Nashville Tennessee.

Coach Chris Hughton is expected to use the two friend­lies as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November, and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivo­ire.

Players invited includes Lawrence Ati Zigi, A. Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori, Tariq

Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Aidoo, Nicholas Opoku, Alex­ander Dziku, Daniel Amartey, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Gide­on Mensah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil and Thomas Partey.

The rest are Edmund Addo, A. Salis Samed, Elisha Owusu, R. Konigdorffer, Mo­hammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Inaki Wil­liams and Antoine Semenyo