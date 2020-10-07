Hohoe seat is done deal for NDC – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has assured that the party will retain the parliamentary seat in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region in the upcoming 2020 general election.

He explained that the quality and ability of the party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the constituency, who belonged to the “right party”, was ready to champion the growth and development of the people in the area.





Mr Nketia, who gave the assurance at the campaign manifesto launch of the party in Hohoe, said the Hohoe seat is an NDC win and before people go to parliament, they must belong to the right party and insisted that “you cannot belong to a political party that will treat people of Hohoe as second-class citizens and when it comes to elections, you come and dish out money.





“The NDC as a party believes in opportunity for all and not individuals who do not care about status of the citizenry, and rather enrich themselves and later turn to finance them by paying school fees and hospital bills for individuals they failed to create the opportunities for,” he decried.





“The Eastern Corridor road was left in its current state, years after the New Patriotic Party came into power because completion of the road project will break monopoly of the party’s stronghold, where their financiers were located,” adding that “NDC believes in breaking down monopoly over trade and businesses so that everybody from the North can access the coast.





“What is being hyped as Western Togoland issue is 100 per cent NPP orchestration because they want to do everything to make sure you don’t participate in the December elections,” Mr Nketia further alleged.





He disclosed that what the NPP was doing with the issue was to find some instances of disturbances and use them as excuses to create challenges in the region, while questioning whereabouts of those arrested who are believed to be involved in the happenings.





Mr Asiedu Nketia commended the chiefs for their statements against the secessionist group, and invite members of NPP to answer very unpleasant questions and let them know they could no longer sit on the fence. -GNA