Ho multi-purpose youth sports centre 85 per cent complete

The multi-purpose youth and sports centre in Ho in the Volta Region is about 85 per cent complete and ready to host the Independence Day cele­brations on March 6.

The entire facility, however, would be completed by the end of March for commissioning, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has said.

He disclosed this yesterday in Ho, after touring the facility to en­sure that works were completed for the Independence Day and other sporting activities.

“We are happy with the progress of work so far at the stadium and certain Ho would be ready to host Ghana’s Independence Day as well as other sporting competitions at the facility as part our commission to develop sporting infrastructure in the country,” he stated.

Government in 2018, cut the sod for the construction of 10 multi-purpose youth and sports centres in the country with Ho being one of the beneficiaries.

The facilities were scheduled to be completed within a year, but works however stalled following the COVID-19 outbreak and other economic challenges.

Early this year, the Minister instructed that the projects which were mostly on their first phases, be completed and commissioned to serve its intended purposes.

The Minister, who was joined to inspect the Ho project by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Pius Hadzide, contractors and other dignitaries,

said they would tour all the other facilities to ensure that sports infrastructure cut across the entire country

“We are putting in efforts in collaboration with other agencies to ensure that the Ho stadium is ready for the Independence Day celebrations and contractors are working vigorously to ensure that we meet the deadlines,” he stated.

“The interior part is looking great and works are ongoing on the exterior with the painting and plastering to be finished before March,” he stressed.

He mentioned that six of the multi-purpose sports centres at Ho, Wa, Koforidua, Dunk­wa-On-Offin, Axim and Dor­maa would be the first six to be completed before the facilities in Yendi, Navrongo, Accra (Azumah Nelson Sports Complex) and Nyinahini would also be done as the second batch for the second quarter.

He said sports investment under the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was unprecedented, adding that aside the 5,000 sitting capacity sports centres, they were investing into world-class infrastructure for the African Games as well as 124 Astro-Turfs across the country currently.

Government, he said, had shown commitment to sports infrastructure development to develop talents for the country.

Mr Hadzide also explained that they were looking forward to the completion of the entire facility by March ending for commissioning and usage.

He commended all stakeholders who supported the authority and the government to ensure that the projects were continued this year and progressing steadily.