Ho, Mawuli E.P. Basic ‘C’ School receives refurbished classroom blocks

Members of the 2001-year group of the Mawuli E.P. Basic ‘C’ School, Ho have refurbished the three classroom blocks on the campus at a cost of GH₵20, 000.

The refurbishment included replacing the old windows with new ones and the painting of the classrooms and office blocks.

The facilities were formally handed over to the school authorities at a ceremony on the campus Tuesday.

The leader of the year group, Mr Eli Ampim, said that the gesture was to help the school to maintain the high quality of basic education that the school is known for.

Mr Ampim said that the school had over the decades produced men and women of substance for the nation and that it was only proper for its alumni to support it in various ways to continue its sterling services to humanity.

He gave an assurance that the year group would continue to commit great zeal and resources towards lifting the image of the school into greater heights.

Mr Ampim entreated the students to a study diligently towards a bright future, “and that means you should avoid drugs, alcohol and other social vices.”

The headmistress, Ms Elizabeth Baniba, thanked the year group for the gesture, saying it was very touching and re-assuring of their concern for their alma mater.

She said the school had an enrolment of 386 students.

“We are expanding and so are our needs,” the headmistress added.

She urged the various year groups to continue to support it vigorously to deliver quality education to the students and also to generations yet unborn.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO