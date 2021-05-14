Herbert Mensah describes suspension as unfortunate

Suspended CEO and chairman of Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Mr Herbert Mensah, has described as “unfortunate and unenviable” decision by his outfit to put him on ice indefinitely.

He said he was utterly dismayed by the decision of the GRFU, without giving him the opportunity to respond to allegations of assault levelled against him.

It is recalled that the GRFU on Tuesday May 11, 2021, splashed an indefinite suspension on Mr Mensah after a meeting held on that day, insisting that the decision was taken in the accordance with the Association’s Constitution.

At the supposed meeting, GRFU’s Vice Chairman, James Nunoo, was appointed as acting president.

Mr Mensah was not amused.

“They (World Rugby Federation) are shocked and annoyed at what’s happening with the people in Rugby and they want to know why the constitution has not been followed.

“They want those kind of questions; they want to know who calls board meeting without the board chairman,” Mr Mensah told Atinka FM.

“I want to give the new people chance to come, but I want them to do it in the right way and not the wrong way. I have said I want to go all along, there’s not been Rugby for a year and everybody knows the money I’m putting inside but we must go the right way,” he stressed.

Mr Mensah was charged with numerous allegations ranging from unilateralism, conflict of interest to physical abuse, with his accusers demanding he stepped down from his position within 72 hours.

According to reports Mr Mensah failed to respond to any of the allegations which led to the decision arrived by the Rugby Union.

According a statement by the GRFU, a Special General Assembly will be convened on June 8 to officially remove him from office.