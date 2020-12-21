Hearts triumph over King Faisal

Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday defeated King Faisal 2-1 in a match day six tie at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman.

The win takes their tally to eight points in the League following two defeats, two draws and two wins. Hearts of Oak were clearly the better side in the opening minutes of the match.

Hearts of Oak started the game on a sound footing pinning King Faisal into their half and taking the game to their opponents in search of an early goal.

The pressure paid off in the 19th minute when Benjamin Afutu found the back of the net after tapping home from close range following a Michelle Sarpong cross.

King Faisal forward Yakubu Wadudu got a chance to get them level but his effort was saved by Richmond Ayi. Raddy Ovouka, Umar Manaf and Patrick Razak were the main men for the Phobians as they resorted to wing play and long balls.

Hearts of Oak went into the break with a slim advantage. Back from recess, King Faisal upped their game and pushed the Phobians in the early stages of the second half.

Yakubu Wadudu became the creator as he superbly crossed for Kwadwo Frimpong to nod home the equalizer in the 49th minute.

King Faisal took hold of the game there on, creating several chances to go ahead but failed to apply the finishing touch.

Substitute Dominic Eshun had a wonderful opportunity to put Hearts in the driving seat after he was perfectly set up with only goalkeeper Yusiu Kaisan to beat but he delayed as the keeper closed the angle, forcing him to miss the chance.

The Phobians had the last laugh in the 90th minute as they were awarded a penalty by referee Philip Atta Forson.

Umar Manaf stepped up to score from the resultant penalty to give Hearts a 2-1 victory.

The win takes Hearts of Oak to fifth place on the table with 8 points while King Faisal remain 16th with four points.