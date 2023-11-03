Hearts to overcome goal scoring problem soon – Koopman

The Head Coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman, is confident the club would reach its peak soon to solve the goal scoring problems they are experiencing in the season.

“We are solving the problems we created for ourselves. At the beginning of the season, we cre­ated our own problems by scoring a lot of goals. We had a fantastic pre-season that fans became happy with and expected the season to begin on that note, but sadly, it did not.”

Hearts’ pre-season preparation saw them score 35 goals against eight opponents and conceded five.

That consistency influenced the thoughts of the Phobian faith­ful, who at that point predicted a league success.

But Hearts kicked their season off on a losing note, falling 1-0 to RTU in Tamale, beat a 10-man Nsoatreman 1-0 in Accra, and managed four draws and a loss in their last five games in the run-up to the 3-1 against Medeama on Wednesday.

Addressing a post-match press conference after the victory, the Dutchman attributed the success to weeks of intense workouts to find a way to end the goal scoring drought.

“Today, we showed everybody what we can do. Some new players are also coming up and others recovering from injuries. I want the fans who are now my friends to be patient and support us.”

He noted that he has discov­ered a set of midfielders who can play with Hamza Issah, and together they are looking to perfect the partnership he expect to see.

“It has come a little bit late, but it is coming, and we will get there. The midfielders now play a little bit differently from the past, and the fighting spirit in the team is coming.”

On whether his side should have won by a wider margin, Coach Koopman responded in the affirmative but expressed content­ment with what they were able to score.

Hearts moved to 13th on the league table with nine points and head to Tamale to play Karela United tomorrow.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY