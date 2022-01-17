Hearts thrash Eleven Wonders in Accra

Ghana Premier League (GPL) defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak made a huge statement of intent yesterday after thrashing Techiman Eleven Wonders 4-1 in their week 13 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, following a topsy-turvy season so far, replicated last season’s display that saw them sweep the season’s honours.

A brace from Kofi Kordzi and a goal each from Salim Adams and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh restored the smiles on the faces of their faithful.

That made meaningless a consolation goal from Tetteh Nortey late in the game.

The victory was Hearts’ first this season at the venue and ensured they bounced back in style from last week’s painful defeat to Medeama, to clinch the three points and keep their title defence on course.

Salim Adams started the onslaught with a trademark long range drive in the 21st minute to give Hearts the lead after dominating the game.

The Phobians grew in confidence after the goal as they went all out in search of a sceond goal before recess but Eleven Wonders were solid in defence, thwarting the efforts to end the half.

The home side regrouped and came back into the second half with renewed strength in search for the cushioning which came in the 48th minute courtesy a superb header from Kordzi from Salifu Ibrahim’s cross.

Kordzi in the 52nd minute fetched the third for Hearts from the spot after tormentor-in-chief, Afriyie Barnieh was brought down by his marker in the box.

Salifu was in his assist business as he again provided an exquisite loop to Barnieh who scored the fourth goal for Hearts.

Though the game at this moment was out of reach for Eleven Wonders, they maintained a good composure to avoid further embarrassment while they kept pushing for a consolation.

That dream of a consolation goal finally came from the foot of Tetteh Nortey in the 84th minute.

Goalkeeper Richard Ayi was outstanding for Hearts on the day, making several crucial saves to deny Eleven Wonders from getting back into the game.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE