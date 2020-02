Hearts of Oak has secured a new 46-seater bus for their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

The 2014 Hyundai bus was acquired by their insurance partners, Star Assurance Company Ghana.

The Phobians have been mocked severally on social media with their ‘death trap’ bus for that past two years.

According to reports, the bus will be handed to management of the club by the board of directors next week after branding. -Ghanasoccernet