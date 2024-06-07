Hearts, Oly in do-or-die battle

Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics are set to reignite the fireworks previously associated with clashes between them but missing nowadays.

Ascribe to it all the funny and fiercest accolades such as a do-or-die affair, win-or-bust, and no retreat no surrender; one would not be far from right.

The reality is that both clubs are faced with the daunting task of avoiding relegation from the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) together with Karela United and Heart of Lions with two games to go.

Sadly for Hearts and Olympics, who survived quite late the previous season, they have to play against each other while the other competitors embark on their respective campaigns against clubs that have nothing to play for, especially as Samartex have already been confirmed as champions.

For Olympics, avoiding relegation appears to be their ‘stock in trade’ and may be familiar with the challenges and expectations at this stage. It may just be one of such days in the office for them.

But it’s a totally different story for the Phobians who came closer last season but was not scary like it looks this season where a defeat could plunge them in the relegation pit ahead of the final day matches.

It would therefore be full of fireworks on Sunday when the two traditional clubs of the capital clash in what could define their fate in a match day 33 game at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6pm.

Relegated RTU would hope to make the headlines for the last time when they host Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in one of the two matches scheduled for to­morrow with the other being the clash between Accra Lions versus Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Endangered Karela United will face FC Samartex at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex on Sunday just like other match­es including Heart of Lions versus Legon Cities at Kpando, Bofoakwa against Berekum Chelsea in Sunyani, Aduana FC versus Nsoatreman at Dormaa, Goldstars versus Medeama and Nations FC with Bechem United.

