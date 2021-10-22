Hearts leave for Morocco

A 45-man Accra Hearts of Oak contingent yesterday left Accra for Casablanca, Morocco to honour the second leg CAF Champions League final preliminary round game against Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) on Sunday at the Stade Mohammed V at 7pm.

The contingent led by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee Member, Dr. Randy Abbey, will fly to Dubai and reconnect to the Maghreb region for the game.

Dr. Abbey is joined by the club’s board members Ivy Heward Mills, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Moro.

Also on board were 24 players, nine technical staff, regional chapter representatives and members of the communications teams.

Players making the trip include injury doubts Ibrahim Salifu and Raddy Ovouka and utility player Caleb Amankwah who missed the first leg due to injury.

The team will hold its first training session today before the mandatory match training session at the Stade Mohammed V tomorrow at 7pm.

Players making the trip includeGoalkeeprs: Ben Mensah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Baidoo and Richard Attah;Defenders: Fatawu Mohammed, Larry Sumaila, William Denkyi, Raddy Ovouka, Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo Sowah, Nuru Sulley, Caleb Amankwah,Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Salifu Ibrahim and Salim Adams;Strikers: Isaac Mensah, Kofi Kordzi, Victor Aidoo, Agyenim Boateng, Saraj Seidu, Enock Asubonteng, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie and Patrick Razak.

Hearts hold a goal advantage after winning the first leg in Accra 1-0.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY