Hearts fail to break Elmina Sharks

A 10-man Elmina Sharks threw away another lead to draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak at home on Sunday in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) week eight encounter.

Sharks dominated the first half and deservedly found the back of the net but Hearts turned on the style in the second to claw back.

Umar Manaf made a beautiful attempt to score but his effort went over the frame in the 17th minute.

Elmina Sharks responded three minutes later through Benjamin Tweneboah but he shot wide.

Midfield gem James Bissue produced an eye-catching performance to beat the Hearts defence to slot the ball home for the opening goal of the match.

The Phobians nearly equalised just after the half-hour mark but goalkeeper Bawa Martey produced a quality save from a low drive.

Hearts continued their push for the equalizer before the break but Elmina Sharks thwarted their efforts with some convincing defending.

Left-back Raddy Ovouka passed to Daniel Afriyie but a timely clearance by the sharks defenders denied him of a goal.

At the other side, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi showed quick anticipation to prevent sharks from doubling the lead.

Just before the break, Justice Ato Mensah narrowly missed an empty goal.

Hearts’ pressure paid off and got the equalizer through Victor Aidoo who headed in a cross from Fatawu Mohammed.

After 76 minutes, Elmina Sharks were reduced to 10 men after Benjamin Arthur accumulated yellow cards.