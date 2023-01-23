Hearts dumped out of FA Cup

Defending MTN/FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak squan­dered two penalties and were bun­dled out of this year’s competi­tion when they were beaten 1-0 by Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

The only goal of the thrilling afternoon was scored by forward Agyenim Boateng who got the better side of an erring goalkeep­er Richmond Ayi, when the game was only nine minutes old.

The Phobians fought relent­lessly to come on level terms to no avail.

Hearts were presented with a spot-kick deep into injury time but Samuel Inkoom blew off the opportunity to exit the campaign to the team they eliminated 3-2 at the semi-final stage last year.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER