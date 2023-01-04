 Hearts draw Dreams FC in FA Cup

MTN FA Cup holders Accra Hearts of Oak have been handed a tricky tie in the round of 32 stage of the 2022/23 competition where they face Dreams FC, a side they brushed aside 3-2 en route to winning the competition last season.

The round of 32 games, according to the organisers, would be honoured on January 20-23, and will feature five Division Two sides, 14 Division One League (DOL) teams and 13 Premier League sides.

Yesterday’s draw had teams zoned into five groups, taking into consider­ation proximity and home venues.

Accra Great Olympics will face off with Legon Cities, Heart of Lions will come up against MSK Zilina Africa, Liberty Professionals will host A5 Rences while Volta Rangers slug it out with Akosombo Krystal Palace.

Nine-time champions of the competition, Kumasi Asante Kotoko would come up against second division side Benab FC, FC Samartex 1996 and Nations FC will battle it out while Bibiani Gold Stars and King Faisal cross-swords in an all-Premier League affair.

At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Ebusua Dwarfs and Venomous Vi­pers will clash in a regional derby; Kotoku Royals will play Nzema Kotoko while Skyy FC host Karela United.

In other fixtures, Steadfast FC host STK Stars; Real Tamale Unit­ed will face Wa Suntaa; Wa Power SC will welcome Debibi United to Wa; Wamanafo Mighty Royals face Nsoatreman FC while Bofoakwa Tano host Aduana Stars at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY