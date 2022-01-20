Hearts crash Golden Kicks out of MTN FA Cup

Reigning MTN FA Cup champions, Hearts of Oak advanced to the round 16 stage of this year’s competition after an emphatic 5-2 victory over Chorkor based Division One League (DOL) side, Golden Kick FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Goals from Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, James Sewornu, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and Suraj Seidu were enough to dwarf the efforts of Isaac Pappoe and Nathaniel Awaitey who scored for the DOL side.

The Phobians went two goals up by the 20th minute as striker

Kordzi put the champions ahead after only four minutes when he drove home a powerful shot from a pass from Salifu Ibrahim who played key roles in all five goals of Hearts.

The visitors accepted the challenge and went close to equalising on the 10th minute but with only goalkeeper Richmond Ayi to beat, the Golden Kicks striker Pappoe shot over the goal line.

Afriyie Barnieh made it 2-0 on the 19th minute mark when he connected an Ibrahim corner kick.

On the half hour mark, striker Pappoe atoned for his earlier miss when he tapped home to reduce the deficit for his side.

Hearts defender Serwornu restored the two goal margin on the stroke of half time as he hit a grounder past Emmanuel Kwadwo in post for Golden Kicks.

Back from the break, the Division One side lifted their high pressing game, forcing the host to chase their shadows as they pushed for goals.

After a series of missed opportunities, they finally found the back of the net through striker Awaitey in the 66th minute after which coach Fiifi Parker Hanson brought on Emmanuel Sarfo, Kelvin Awuk, Emmanuel Assah and Ezekiel Nettey to push for the equaliser.

But it was the Phobians that reacted seven minutes from the end as substitute Kwadwo Obeng Jnr rose to head home the fourth goal for his side from what became Salifu Ibrahim’s fourth assist of the game.

Another substitute, Suraj Seidu made it five for the Phobians with a point blank shot inside the goal area.

RAYMOND ACKUMEY