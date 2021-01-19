Hearts coach Papic demands more from players…despite latest win over Eleven Wonders

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Kostadin Papic, is demanding an improvement from his players despite the performance that has seen them climb to the upper echelons of the Ghana Premier League table.

According to the Serbian trainer, the team has been churning the results but it was important for the players to get their rhythm right, adding that, “that will raise level to the stage I want to see from them.”

Papic guided the team to earn 13 points in their last five matches; the last of which was a 2-0 win over Techiman base Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Abdul Manaf Umar and Victor Aidoo guaranteed their fourth win over the campaign but in his view, the team has a long way to go.

Responding to questions after the win over Eleven Wonders, the coach indicated that it was important to pick three points game after game and move closer to the top of the league log but has been let down a bit by the slow pace of learning by the playing body.

“I am not satisfied with the level at which we are playing. We have a system and how we want to play. We are gradually getting to that level and until we get there we will keep improving on our performance match after match.”

The 60-year-old upon his arrival at the club assured that he would have his side ready for a proper challenge for the league by the middle of January.

When quizzed about this, he responded that “Yes, I said that. The players understand that they must play for each other and so far it is looking very nice. When my players play how I want them to play, you will all know.”

Meanwhile, Techiman Eleven Wonders trainer, Ignatius Osei-Fosu said it was an equal game but were separated by Hearts’ quality upfront.

The defeat was Wonders’ third in the nine-week-old league but said it was flattering because they did not play poorly, adding that, “They made good use of their chances but we failed to score from ours.”

“It was a balanced game; we had our chances but could not take them, they had theirs and took them, and they won.”

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY