Hearts coach Boadu eyes Oly ‘trilogy’

Head Coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, has stated unequivocally that his team now is ready to face any club in the world.

His assertion was in response to a question as to whether he would eye a season’s ‘trilogy’ with city rivals, Great Olympics at the next stage of the MTN FA Cup competition.

Hearts currently leads the Ghana Premier League with 53 points ahead of second placed Asante Kotoko on goals difference and have advanced into the round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup competition.

Answering questions after a 4-1 win over Windy Professionals on Sunday in the MTN round of 32 game at the Accra Sports Stadium, coach Boadu stated that “the Hearts of Oak team you see now is ready for any club around the world.”

According to Boadu, Hearts is ever-ready to meet any club including Great Olympics in the next round of the competition and beat them.

“We have learnt from the mistakes that resulted in their draw result against us. We have corrected them. They will encounter a different Phobian side that will give them no chance. We are ready for Olympics if we draw them,” he said.

Coach Boadu since joining the Rainbow club has overseen a total of 15 games, winning 11, drawing two and losing two, scoring 26 goals with six goals conceded.

He noted that the best was yet to come from his side as they take one game at a time.

“Today we are done with the MTN FA Cup game; our attention is now on Legon Cities who we play tomorrow and that is our focus now.”

He congratulated his players for their general output in the 15 games played under him, adding that they would eschew all forms of complacency in their games.

Boadu would be chasing his 12th victory in all competitions tomorrow when they come up against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

