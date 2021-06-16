Hearts coach, assistant ordered to pay Medeama GH¢67,500

The FA’s status committee has ordered Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu and his assistant, Hamza Obeng to pay Medeama GH¢67,500 for a unilateral breach of contract in a move that saw them join the Phobians.

Medeama had asked for damages to the tune of over GH¢410, 000 from the duo for unilaterally terminating their contracts with the Tarkwa based club.

Boadu and Obeng handed shock resignations to Medeama – with Boadu tendering his letter of resignation on February 25, 2021with Obeng Hamza following on March 16, 2021.

It was the case of Medeama that Boadu and Hamza’s departure was premature, hasty, arbitrary, and unacceptable and above all abuse of office as an employee and did not find it expedient and prudent to warn or complain to the club before the decisions.

The club told the committee that the arbitral decisions have caused irreparable harm and has had a negative impact on the overall performance of the team.

Medeama also stated the physical and psychological impact on the club due to the sudden unplanned departure of the two coaches and are now seeking for a “residual value in damages”.

The club supported its case with legal justification for financial claims, citing multiple adjudication cases from FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The Committee, however, rejected the claims by Medeama and awarded a cost of GH¢30,000 against Boadu and GH¢37,500 against the assistant, totaling GH¢67,500.

Boadu spent three years at Medeama and was joined by his assistant Hamza Obeng – who spent two years at the club.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER