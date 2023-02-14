Heart of Lions lick Na God to maintain top spot

Heart of Lions ended the first round of the Zone 3 Division One League (DOL) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over in-form Na God FC on match-day 15 encounter at the Kpando Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Aryeetey Okine’s 20th minute solo goal kept the former Premier League candidates title race in good shape with their sixth consec­utive win.

The Kpando-based prior to this game were favourites, though the latter have proven to be tough opponents in their debut campaign, having also won five out of their last six meetings.

Heart of Lions announced their presence with the first incursion at goal as early in the fifth minute.

Forward Aryeetey Okine could have found the net with a powerful strike after five minutes, but missed from close range after he was set up with an unexpected pass by Benson Kofi Yeboah.

With a couple of attempts at goal, the deadlock was finally broken, when Aryeetey Okine was left unmarked inside the penalty box to slot home from Kofi Yeboah’s decent assist.

In other results, Zone 1A leaders, Eleven Wonders, kept their top spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Debibi United.

Young Apostles defeated Unity 3-0 while Tema Youth succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Akatsi All Stars.

In Zone 2, Skyy FC stunned Swedru All Blacks 1-0; Nations FC beat Asokwa Deportivo 1-0 and Nkoranza Warriors won 2-0 against BA United.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY