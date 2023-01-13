HD+ partners SWAG for 47th Awards

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-defi­nition (HD+) satellite broadcast service provider has partnered the Sports Writers As­sociation of Ghana (SWAG) for its 47th SWAG Awards in Accra to promote sports excellence in Ghana.

The 47th MTN/Adamus SWAG Awards is scheduled to take place at the Accra Interna­tional Conference Center on Sat­urday, January 28, 2023 and will be available for HD+ subscribers to watch on SCOOORE HD channel 151.

Mrs Adelaide Ahovy Ab­biw-Williams, CEO of the company said “This cooperation with SWAG is a significant step for us in the delivery of qual­ity TV viewing experiences to satellite TV homes in Ghana. We are more than pleased to deliver the 2022 SWAG Awards to sports enthusiasts at home and on the go via SCOOORE HD available on HD+ channel 151.”

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah in response said: “We are delighted to have SES HD Plus GH on board to partner SWAG in delivering quality event through modern and sophisticated pro­duction.

“HD+ offers compelling features such as the PVR function on the HD+ Decoder; the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month; control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mo­bile app; the first 4K channel in Ghana; as well as the introduction of a multi-feed function to allow active HD+ Customers to choose between two live video feeds on a single HD+ channel.

Existing customers can contin­ue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience by purchasing a pack­age via the HD+ USSD code for GHS35 a month.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

