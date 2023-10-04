Hazard set to make football return

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star, Eden Hazard, will return to football and participate in an upcoming charity match, according to reports.

The 32-year-old left Los Blancos in the summer after making just 76 appearances across four seasons at the club.

The Belgian joined the Spanish giants in a £130million deal from Chelsea in 2019, but his time at the club failed to take off.

After terminating his contract in the summer, reports suggested he could hang up his boots for good.

Though Hazard will participate in a charity match for a good cause, it has been revealed.

According to L’Equipe, he will be involved in the Varietes Club de France, held at the Stade de L’Epopee in Calais on October18.

The tournament was formed in 1971, and boasts 40 charity matches per year.

He will join a team graced with some of France’s 1998 World Cup winners.

Les Bleus manager, Didier Deschamps, Laurent Blanc, Robert Pires and Christian Karembeu are all set to form part of the side.

Hazard will also link up with former Lille team-mates, Mathieu Debuchy and YohanCabaye, for the competition. —TalkSport