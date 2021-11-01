Hawa Koomson promises to build regional police HQ

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson has promised to single-handedly provide a building for the newly created Central East Command of the Ghana Police Service.

She has therefore appealed to traditional authorities to provide a parcel of land for that purpose.

“If you lease the land to us, nananom, I, MrsKoomson, whatever it takes to build that police headquarters will be done,” she promised to applause from those gathered on Wednesday, when she donated a 4X4 Toyota pick-up and a motorbike to the Kasoa District Police Command.

The crime rate in the municipality led the Ghana Police Service to establish the new Central East Regional Command in August. It was carved out of the Central Regional Command.

However, the administrative office is at the Millennium City in Kasoa, where some of the officers claimed was far from the main township where crimes were mostly reported.

The New Market Junction on the Obom Road has been designated as a central location.

The Awutu Senya East MP said at the function, she would not hesitate to build the regional headquarters if that land was leased by the chiefs for the regional police command.

MrsKoomson who is also the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development said she has begun an initiative to install over 10,000 street lights in all the electoral areas in the constituency. It is dubbed: “Operation Let There Be Light”.

The Regional Second-In-Command (2 I/C), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Oduro Amaning, expressed gratitude on behalf of the District Police Command to Mrs Koomson for her timely intervention and contribution to the efforts of the Ghana Police Service.

In attendance were the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly, Anita Love Obo Amissah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority, Emmanuel Anim Affram, senior police officers, chiefs, New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and other high profile dignitaries.

3news.com