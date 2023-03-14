Hasaacas Ladies beat Thunder Queens to boost title hunt

Former champions, Hasaa­cas Ladies, defeated Thunder Queens 2-0 at Gyandu Park to boost their title hunt.

Hasaacas Ladies took the lead in the 44th minute through Veronica Kumah Baah, whose strike zoomed into the back of the net.

Hasaacas Ladies returned from re­cess showing more hunger, desire and intent upfront. Linda Epo added to the tally in the 60th minute to wrap things up for the Sekondi giants.

Hasaacas Ladies had more chances to increase the tally, but were simply wasteful as they held on to record a 2-1 win against Thunder Queens.

There was absolute drama at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast where Ladystrikers and Essiam Socrates Ladies scored two goals in four minutes to end a 1-1 thriller on Match day 13 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

After a barrage of missed oppor­tunities, the home team was first to smash home the opener through Asa­na Hamidu in the 86th minute with four minutes to end proceedings.

Lady Strikers was home and dry cruising to a slim win until Joycelyn Amoah popped up to nod home the equaliser in the 90th minute.

The goal broke the hearts of Lady Strikers as they aimed for a win to improve their position in the League log.

Ladystrikers are second from bottom with 14 points after 13 round of matches in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

At Ajumako, Jennifer Adjei Mensah scored from close range to give Soccer Intellectuals the lead in the seventh minute, but Mary Berko scored inside 61 minutes to secure Police Ladies a vital away point.

Soccer Intellectuals were off to a flying start as they capitalised on a de­fensive blunder by left back, Deborah Anderson, to plant the ball in the net.

Soccer Intellectuals then took con­trol of proceedings as Captain, Janet Amoh, marshalled the midfield with some quality ball distribution.

Black Queens player, Phylicity Asuako, came to the rescue of the visitors on a number of occasions as she thwarted some golden opportuni­ties for Soccer Intellectuals.

Goalkeeper of Intellectuals, Rita Boamah, made two brilliant saves to keep her side in the game ended 1-1. —GFA