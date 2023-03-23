Haruna Iddrisu files nomination to contest NDC parliamentary primaries

Former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, Haruna Iddrisu, on Sunday filed his nomination to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

He was accompanied by some NDC Northern Regional executives, constituency executives, other bigwigs of the party, sympathisers, well-wishers and faithfulof the party to the Tamale South Constituency Office of the NDC to submit his nomination for the sixth term.

It was funfare throughout as his supporters were seen singing and dancing in coloursof the party. MrIddrisuhas been MP for the Tamale South Constituency for the past 20 years after he snatched the seat from the late Alhajj Mustapha Ali Iddris, when it was then Gukpegu Sabonjida Constituency in 2004.

Speaking to journalists after his submission, Mr Iddrisucalled for sustained peace, unity and harmony among members and supporters of the NDC in the constituency since his intention to renew his mandate to contest the seat was to continue with his development projects.

“My duty to serve the party and the people of my constituency is not completed till I complete the reason why you have sent me, seeing the Tamale South constituency grow and develop is one of my main prioritiesso I will continue to get all the needed development you desire.

“For the people of Tamale South Constituency filing of the nomination marked the journey of beginning of victory of the NDC in the Northern Region in the December 2024 polls and will continue to remain a stronghold of the NDC in the region,” Mr Iddrisu touted.

He contended that the constituency in the last presidential and parliamentary elections made higher contribution of 69,000 votes and promised to increase the voting margins to 90,000 for former President John Mahama or whoever wins the NDC presidential primaries.

Mr Iddrisu,a former Minister of Communications, indicated that he would forever be the MP of the good people of Tamale South Constituency to serve them better but however, appealed to the youth of the party to remain calm as they were working hard to clinch victory in the 2024 general election.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE