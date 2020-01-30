‘Hajia Vampire’ is new armwrestling queen

Sixteen-year old armwrestler, Yasmin Kadri Moro on Friday dethroned her mentor and undefeated police woman, Alberta Ampomah Boatemaa to become the new queen of arm wrestling in Ghana.

Yasmin who was the underdog had come with massive support from Bukom with the clear intention to defeat Ampomah.

Both committed fouls as they mounted the table at the call of referee Hussein Akueteh Addy.

At the referee’s grip, Yasmin aka Hajia Vampire took the battle to the former champion with power and style to win the left arm battle.

Alberta Ampomah had the chance to come back into the game but Yasmin remained focused to the last two minutes to pin Alberta to the pad to record a two straight win over the former champion.

Alberta, despite the loss insisted she was still the best and challenged the new champions for a rematch.

The men’s heavyweight battle was rescheduled to a later date as the undefeated Derrick Kwakye, aka Asoka GH failed to return to the table to face Antwi Boasiako, aka Punisher, after defeating Lebanese Ghanaian Fawzi Saoud in the right arm battle.

Kwakye defeated his previous opponents in a grand style in the left arm battles and was just on the verge of being crowned when his corner informed that he could not continue.

The GAF has since announced that a date will be fixed for the finals.

Dubbed the Mcberry Armwrestling Showdown and held at the forecourt of Happy FM, it was put together by the GAF, Legaci101, a sports marketing firm and Perception Management International.

It was patronised by dignitaries including actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO of Coastal Development, Kwame Boateng, CEO of Opportunity International, ACP Miss Lydia Donkor of the Ghana Police Service, Mawuko Afadzinu of Stanbic Bank and many others.

The armwrestling showdown was sponsored by Mcberry.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE