Gyatabi vows to stop Amuzu …in WBO Global championship

Fast-rising Ghanaian boxer, Wasiru ‘Gyatabi’ Mohammed has vowed to teach his opponent, John Amuzu from Benin some boxing lessons when the two clash at the Bukom Boxing Arena tonight.

Under the auspices of the ‘Fist of Fury’ boxing league (season two) in collaboration with Fight Ready Boxing Promotion, the boxers will fight for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global super bantamweight title.

Speaking at the weigh-in yesterday, ahead of the fight, Gyatabi warned his opponent to prepare well because he would go for the ‘kill’.

“I am not here to joke; everyone should come on around to watch a very exciting fight,” he stated.

Gyatabi added that he was very focused on the fight, adding that his real ambition was to win a world title.

But Amuzu was unmoved by Gyatabi’s words, choosing to do much of his work in ring.

“I don’t have much to say; I have worked very hard for the bout and will settle everything in the ring, “he stated.

Undefeated Gyatabi goes into the fight with 11 wins from his 11 professional fights and determined to keep his 100 per cent record going in his first major fight of the year.

His opponent cannot also be underestimated as he comes into the fight with 22 wins out of 23 fights and boast of a scary 20 knockouts to his credit.

Interestingly, both boxers have an attacking mindset which would make the bout an action-packed one with the swift exchanges.

Also on the bill as a co-main feature would be a fight between Ghana’s Manyo Plange and Olalekan Friday from Nigeria for the vacant WBO Global flyweight title.

Plange also vowed to knock out his opponent in round six because he has prepared for the fight and would not give his opponent a chance to cause an upset on his home soil.

Plange, also undefeated with 18 wins out of his 19 professional fights promised to win a title for the country.

In other fights of the night, Mubarak Abubakar and Michael Darko would face off in a middleweight contest while fan’s favourite, Faisal Abubakari and Nii Akrofi would face off in a super lightweight contest.

There would also be a super middleweight contest between Prince Okoe Nartey and Philip Kweku with both boxers promising fireworks.

