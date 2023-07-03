Gyan, others take players, GFA to task

Ghana’s early elimination from the Under-23 AF­CON currently ongoing in Morocco, must have come as a real shock to thousands of Ghanaian football fans, including some of the nation’s retired prized footbal­lers – many of whom took to Twit­ter shortly after the Ghana-Guinea game to pour out their frustrations.

Hundreds of posts were targeted at the Ghana Football Associa­tion (GFA) for how appallingly the national teams (Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Queens and the Black Stars) have performed in recent times.

Some of the fans called for the total shake-up of the FA, whilst others believe the Meteors team must be disbanded.

Enraged former Ghana attacking midfielder – Derek Boateng, made an audacious claim that the “the FA owns a lot of players in the national teams and that’s why we don’t perform.”

“When CK (referring to former coach Akunnor) was there, the FA were telling him the kind of players he should call and when things didn’t go well they kicked him out.”

The GFA is yet to respond to the allegation.

However, for Black Stars legend and former captain, Asamoah Gyan, said some players of the Black Meteors have to be blamed for their woeful performance at the tournament – and the subsequent elimination of the team.

“What I saw in this Black Mete­ors team is that, some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame? SHM,” the Ghana all-time top scorer wrote on Twitter.

“Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking they can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH.”

The Black Meteors exit means Ghana would have to wait until another four years to hope for another Olympic Games dream.

The last time Ghana took part in the Olympics was in Athens 2004, Greece – where they could only qualify to the quarter-final stage.

Ghana was the first African country to win a medal at the Olympic Games football event, the Meteors picking bronze by beating Australia 1-0 in Barcelona 92, Spain.

Since then Nigeria and Camer­oon have gone on to win gold at the football event.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER