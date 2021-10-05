GWA targets Senegal 2021 ECOWAS Games success

It was all thrills as athletes exhibited strength and endurance at the National Traditional Wrestling Championship which was held in Accra on Saturday.

Organized by the Ghana Wrestling Association(GWA), the event attracted over 100 wrestlers from the Greater Accra, Volta, Ashanti, Northern and Upper West regions.

They competed in weight categories including, 66kg, 66-76kg, 76-86kg, 86-96kg and above 100kg.

Mamadu Awudu emerge winner of the 86kg and also the Best Wrestler of the event, followed by Rabiu Manu and John Dekagbe in second and third positions.

Zamrama Dan wonthe 100kg while Seyram Tsidi and Mamadu Namata came second and third in that order.

Fuseini Issah won the 120kg category.

In the 76kg, Nasiru Yakubu won ahead of Zukale Lemi and Rabani Sumana who settled for the second and third positions respectively.

Yaya Amadu won the 66kg event with Mohammed Sabiru and Jerry Quansah coming second and third in that order.

Speaking to the Times Sports after the event, President of the GWA, Mr. Norbert Amefu said he was impressed with the level of professionalism displayed by the athletes.

He said successful athletes would form the national team to represent Ghana at the upcoming ECOWAS Games in Senegal in November.

“We look forward to other competitions to prepare the athletes for international championships. There are many talents across the country and wrestling would become a very huge sport,” he added.

The sport he said, was developing very fast with numerous talents emerging.

Caption: Mr. Amefu(left) presenting a trophy to the Best Wrestler, Mamadu Awudu

Ghana to host Africa Paralympic Games in 2023

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has pledged its support to the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana) to host the 2023 African Paralympic Games.



A statement from the MoYS said, “The Ministry and government commit to offering all necessary support, logistics that will make hosting the African Para Games in 2023 possible as we believe under your able leadership, we would be able to ensure a smooth and successful games experience if implemented.”

The statement said, the MoYS has also endorsed the candidacy of Mr. Sampson Deen, President of the NPC-Ghana, in contesting the Presidency of the African Paralympic Committee (APC).

According to the MoYS, Mr. Deen holds the key to positively changing the fortunes of African nations at the international games, as the continent witnessed a decline at the last Paralympic Games in Japan. –GNA

Black Stars v Zimbabwe media accreditation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the media accreditation process for journalists wishing to cover Ghana’s Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe has commenced.

Consequently, it has asked interested media houses to send names of the designated journalist via email to media@ghanafa.org by close of today.

According to an FA statement, radio stations, print and online portals would have single accreditation each with two for television stations.

The match is scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, at 4pmat the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE