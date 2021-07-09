GUTA unhappy with freight charges at ports

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has expressed worry about the high freight charges at the ports.

According to the largest trading organisation in the country, the current happenings were unacceptable and wanted the government to take immediate action, particularly when commodities prices, among others have gone up astronomically.

“It has come to the notice of the Ghana Union of Traders Association that Customs is going to adopt the ever increasing freight charges into their duty calculations. This is unacceptable and we want the government to note that world commodities prices have gone up astronomically, freight charges have gone up and other factors have also contributed in making prices of goods go up to the extent that the consuming public are beginning to feel the impact and are no longer able to cope with prices,” it said in a statement.

In this regard, it further said it would not accept the new shipping freight charges by the Customs Division of the GRA, adding “otherwise it is going to worsen our plight.”

Continuing, GUTA said “there is this public discourse as to how prices of goods can be maintained. This intention by Customs will not help in this direction and it is our hope that government take a strong look at this.”