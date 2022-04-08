Gunmen release bank executive after Nigeria train attack

The gunmen who abducted the managing director of the Nigerian Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, have reportedly released him.

Mr Hassan, who was kidnapped by the gunmen who attacked a Kaduna-bound train last week Monday, was released alongside some other passengers who were abducted during the attack on the train.

The gunmen who used explosives to derail the train before spraying its occupants with bullets killed eight persons and injured several others during the attack.

A family source who wished to remain anonymous told the BBC a ransom was paid on Tuesday evening.

“I’ve spoken with him today. And I know that ransom was paid but I don’t know how much. I’m not in the position to tell you that. All I know is that I am happy for him and the family. When he was abducted, many people thought it was me,” the source said.

Another victim of the train attack, Haruna Funtua, a retired military sergeant, died from injuries he sustained during the attack.

A family source said Mr Funtua, who was a onetime State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers in Katsina, died Tuesday morning at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna where he was being treated.

“He has been buried today according to Islamic rites in Funtua,” Ismail Muhammad, a relative of Mr Funtua, told the BBC.

Mr Funtua’s death bought the number of people who died during the attack to nine.

He declined to make further comments.

During a visit to the scene, the transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, said the attack could have been averted if the security surveillance solution equipment he proposed to the Federal Executive Council were procured. -BBC