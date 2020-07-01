GUM rallies citizenry to register for new voter cards

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has admonished the citizenry to view the new voters’ registration exercise as a national duty and come out in their numbers to register.



It noted that the registration exercise was a national responsibility to deepen the nation’s democratic dispensation and vote for an alternative party and described it as an opportunity for them to break the supremacy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the political landscape.



Revered L.K.B Trotsky, a leading member of the party, accused both political parties of ineptness and engaging in excessive borrowing with little to show, widespread corruption, and abandoning vital state enterprises, particularly those established or started by the nation’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“We are fed up with the NPP and the NDC deceptions and their failure to fight corruption in the country during their respective terms of office so both have failed to arrest the growing unemployment and grow the economy and we are pleading with all patriotic citizens, the intelligentsia, GUM members, supporters, sympathisers, faithful and well wishers to rise up in your constituencies, villages, hamlets, towns and cities to register for your voter identification cards.



“The 2020 December presidential and parliamentary polls premised on breaking the status quo to save the citizenry from the current socioeconomic hardships, which our leader and founder Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiriabosom), have been called to address.



“The Electoral Commission has planned to use 38 days for the new biometric voter registration exercise which is expected to capture between 16 and 16.5 million citizens and make it a point to register with the commission and acquire your voters’ ID card for the election day, December 7, so let’s assist and support the masses for mass voters’ ID card registration on the registration day,” Rev Trotsky entreated. -GNA