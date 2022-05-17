GTF boss appointed to work on C’wealth Taekwondo Management Board

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) President, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu has been appointed to serve on a new board commissioned by World Taekwondo.

Known as the World Taekwondo’s Commonwealth Taekwondo Management Board (CTMB), the group is tasked to engage with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) members to work towards the acceptance of taekwondo into the Commonwealth Games, starting with the Victoria, Australia edition in 2026.

A letter sighted by the Times Sports and signed by World Taekwondo President, Chungwon Choue congratulated the GTF boss for the appointment to serve on the board.

It said “with the Commonwealth Games to be held in Victoria, Australia, let’s do our best to include taekwondo as an official sport in the sport programme.”

“In this regard, I would like to appoint you as a member of the World Taekwondo Commonwealth Taekwondo Management Board. I hope that you will work closely with the Management Board and engage with the Commonwealth Games Federation members in your country and continent to consider the inclusion of taekwondo.

“I look forward to hearing about the accomplishment of the Management Board over the course of the year,” the letter said.

The appointment comes exactly four months after the GTF President was offered an appointment by World Taekwondo as a Technical Delegate for the fifth African Para Taekwondo Championships in February 2022 in Niger.

In an interview with the Times Sports, Mr Otu, a Principal Revenue Officer of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) expressed delight at the appointment he described as a challenging one.

Already serving in capacities like a Council Member of the African Taekwondo Union (ATU), Chairman of the Development Committee of ATU and Second Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana (CGAG), Mr Otu stated that the new appoint would enhance the image of Ghana in taekwondo circles.

“This is a very difficult task but all the same it brings me joy. For me, it is a recognition by World Taekwondo about the good works of taekwondo in Ghana. I believe when we all work together, we will reap more of such benefits.” “In his view, having taekwondo at the Commonwealth Games will provide opportunities for our athletes. I think it has taken too long for taekwondo to become an official sport at the games.

