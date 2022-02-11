Gt. Accra License D Coaching Coursetoday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Greater Accra Region is set to commence today.

An FA statement said the programme will be on non-residential basis.

It reminded applicants that applied through the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA), that the course will be in batches with the first of 40 participants expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre, Prampram today.

Some of the key areas of study will include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions.

The sessions will be led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.