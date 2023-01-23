GSE grants listed banks extension for filing 2022 audited financial statements

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has approved a request by the Ghana Association of Banks on behalf of the listed Banks for the filing of 2022 audited Financial Statements to be extended by one month to April 30, 2023.

This will enable the eight banks work effectively with their external auditors to achieve the audit objectives.

The banks are Access Bank Ghana, ADB, CalBank, Ecobank Ghana, GCB Bank, Royal Bank Ghana, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana and Societe Generale.

The Ghana Association of Bankers has indicated that their discussions on the government of Ghana’s Debt Exchange programme currently ongoing has affected the finalisation of

financial statements for the year ended, December 31, 2022, by external auditors of the Banks.

In particular, the deliberations have implications for the assess­ment of Expected Credit Losses and its impact on 2022 financial statements.

The GSE said it was against this background that the date for filing of 2022 audited finan­cial statements was extended by one month to April 30, 2023. -myjoyonline