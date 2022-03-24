Gridlock in Lagos after market fire under key bridge

Fire on Wednesday gutted shops under the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The fire incident caused gridlock and crippled commercial activities around the Lagos Island area of the state.

Though the cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, it was learnt later that goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno.

“Traffic from Eko Bridge has been re-routed to Ebute-Ero to link inner marina. Men of fire service and other security agencies are still on the ground. Therefore, CMS Bridge and Eko bridge inward/outward Apongbon is close to traffic at the moment,” Lagos State Traffic Management Agency tweeted.

Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, described the nature of the fire as “disastrous”.

Margaret said, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling to go an inferno at Eko bridge Apongbon, Lagos island.

“The fire which was reported at 03:14 Wednesday wee hours to under the Eko Bridge at Apongbon, where various stocks in trade was plied and met well alight by the first set of the crew of the agency on arrival.

“The intensity of the fire has badly affected the Eko Bridge truncating movement along that corridor.

“The nature of the fire is disastrous as all Emergency responders are on top of the situation.

“There has been no reported case of injury or death while Firefighting operations are still ongoing. Update to follow.”

A fire incident that occurred at the Kano State Emergency Management Agency store destroyed properties worth N18.5 million at the Mariri Kumbotso Local Government.

The Executive Secretary, SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili, confirmed the incident while briefing newsmen in Kano.

He said that the incident occurred at about 1pm at Mariri SEMA store where relief materials with which to assist victims of fire and flood disaster were packed.

According to him, at First Lady School situated close to the store, three classes were burnt to ashes due to bush burning which led to the extension of fire that burnt the store.

The items destroyed included 450 pieces of mattresses, 450 pieces of pillows, 655 cartons of Pampers for adults and children. -BBC