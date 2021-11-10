GridCo to showcase projects, achievements

The Ghana Grid Company (GridCo) has outlined a number of projects it has undertaken over the last five years to ensure a steady and stable electricity supply in the country.

The projects include the construction of Bulk Supply Points (BSP), reconstruction and construction on transmission lines, and construction of backup control centres.

Taking their turn at the Sunday edition of the Minister’s press briefing, organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra, the Director, System Operations, Mr. Mark Baah, said the completion of all the projects would further improve the stability currently being experienced in the supply of electricity.

He said GridCo which was incorporated in 2006 had the sole responsibility of managing electricity transmission in the country.

Mark Baah (inset) briefing the press

Mr Baah explained that the company had a total of 6,472 circuit kilometres of transmission lines across the country.

He said there was a line being constructed from the south of Ghana through Kumasi to Kintampoto Tamale and then cross the border to Burkina Faso.

Mr Baah noted hitherto the transmission lines constructed were 160kV, however, the new lines were 330kV, hence reducing losses in transmission.

Mr Baah said the projects were funded by African Development Bank, World Bank and the Korean government with more than 200 million dollars.

“We believe that even going into the future as consumption increases the impact of the line will continue to be fully in the form of stable power supply to Ghanaians even in the central parts,” he said.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL