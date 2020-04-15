Greenfields supports skate soccer team, others

Greenfields Scientific Herbal Clinic has donated food items to the International Federation for Stake Soccer (IFSS), Ghana’s Stake Soccer team as part of efforts to support the players during the partial lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move was in response to an earlier appeal by the federation to the public to assist the stake soccer team, whose members were mostly disabled.

The IFSS and More Hope Disability Foundation located in Teshie-Nungua, received the items including rice, water, oil, tin tomatoes and sanitiser worth about GH¢10,000.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Greenfields, Dr Bright Okoh, said it was important for the players as well as the less privileged to be supported during this lockdown.

“The donations would go a long way to ensure they stay at home. The players play for the national team and should not be left alone during this crucial moment,” he stated.

He also urged the public to exercise while at home, boost their immune systems by taking in alkaline products, eat well and abide by the health directives to avoid the spread of the virus.

Dr Okoh called on government to also assist and bring the alternative medicine practitioners on board to support the fight against the virus.

Leader of the Ghana Stake Soccer team, Mr Alfred Frimpong, expressed appreciation to Dr Okoh for the donations and urged others to come on board to support the team, especially the disabled in society.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE