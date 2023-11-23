GRA confiscates GH¢7.5m illicit tobacco products

The Ghana Rev­enue Authority (GRA) has confis­cated illicit tobacco products valued at GH¢7,951,238.39.

The products were unlawfully smuggled into the country through unapproved border routes by personnel of the Customs Division of the Authority, a statement issued in Accra yesterday, by Florence Asante, Assistant Commissioner, in-charge of Communication and Public Affairs, GRA, noted.

The seized products, which include various brands such as Oris Double Apple, Business Royals, Gold Seal, Bon, Yes, and Business Kings, it said do not meet the stan­dard requirements mandated by the country’s laws, including graphic health warnings, the “for sale in Ghana” inscription, and Ghana Tax Stamps.

The importation of the prod­ucts was in contravention of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851, and the Tobacco Control Regula­tions (TCR), 2016 (L.I. 2247) and Section 16 of the TCR states that a person shall not manufacture, import, export, supply, possess, or offer for sale an illicit tobacco or tobacco product.

Furthermore, Section 15 of the Regulations stipulates that a person shall not manufacture, import, or sell a tobacco or tobacco product unless the product is registered by the Authority, in this case, the FDA,” the statement said.

It stated that, the products would be destroyed in accordance with legal protocols.

The statement said investiga­tions were ongoing to identify and apprehend the individuals responsi­ble for this illicit trade.

“We will collaborate closely with relevant government agencies to ensure the arrest, prosecution, and appropriate sanctions for those involved,” it added.

The confiscation of the products, the statement said was a crucial step in the GRA’s continued commitment to tackle the smug­gling, importation, and sale of illicit tobacco products, which have been infiltrating the Ghanaian markets.

“All the confiscated products had been illicitly brought into Ghanaian territory. We appeal to the public to report any informa­tion on warehouses or illicit storage locations meant for hoarding illicit tobacco products.

This will help combat the illegal trade to safeguard the nation’s revenue, and protect legitimate businesses,” the statement added.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS