GRA Commissioner-General pledges efficiency, empathy

The newly-appoint­ed Acting Commis­sioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ms Julie Essiam, has pledged to streamline opera­tions and respond to client needs with both efficiency and empathy.

This commitment comes in the wake of an intervention by the GRA to help secure the release of $45 million worth of critical medications purchased with Global Fund allocations held at the Tema port.

The impasse arose from unpaid third party charges on the medi­cations crucial in the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. This delay threatened to exacerbate existing stock shortages of essential medicines, raising seri­ous concerns from the public and health care professionals.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), in a statement, expressed its grave concerns about the potential consequences of the delay, and how the deadlock imper­ils the health, well-being and lives of Ghanaians grappling with HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria.

Recognising the urgency of the situation and its impact on public health, Ms Essiam, upon assuming her new role, moved to convene a meeting with the Country Coordi­nating Mechanism of the Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria, (CCM-Ghana) in order to devise a solution.

“It was unfortunate that while an exemption had been granted for the products, outstanding third party clearance fees resulted in demurrage and other penalties,” Ms Essiam explained. However, she pledged “the GRA will work more efficiently and collaboratively to ensure that processes are well understood and such delays are minimised in the future”.

The meeting between the GRA and the CCM-Ghana yielded positive results with Ms Essiam emphasising the importance of col­laboration and empathy in resolving the issue.

“We at the GRA understand the critical role these medications play, therefore, we will work col­laboratively with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health to ensure a smooth and efficient release process for these life-saving supplies,” she stated.

Beyond the immediate resolu­tion, Ms Essiam also hinted at her vision for a more client-centric GRA. The GRA, she said, “will continue to serve all its clients dil­igently, not only with integrity and fairness, but also with empathy.”

She maintained that a client-cen­tric approach focused on under­standing the needs of stakeholders and working collaboratively to find solutions.

Expressing his gratitude for the quick response from the Acting Commissioner-General, Mr Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, Acting Chair of the CCM-Ghana, thanked Ms Essiam for her proactive and solu­tion-oriented leadership.

He highlighted the tremendous impact the release of the medica­tions would have, especially con­sidering the critical shortages that loomed for health facilities.

Meanwhile, it is expected that following the timely intervention, the first batch of 12 bills of lading of pharmaceutical products will leave the ports by the close of this week for onward distribution to enhance the country’s fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

BY TIMES REPORTER